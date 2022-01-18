CHILUFYA TAYALI DISAGREES WITH OSCAR CHAVULA OF HOT FM, SAYS IT IS CLEAR MONEY IS WORKING HERE

……THAT BOY CLAIMING TO BE A FATHER, APPEARED YESTERDAY, SAYS, “MERCY HAS MENTAL ILLNESS NEEDING HELP.”

TAYALI writes….

Imagine this guy says, DNA test is irrelevant when we have 4 children without a father. Even if Mercy is a mental patient, we need to know the father of her children.

For starters, Bowman has appeared on Hot FM more than any other radio, in spite of how abnoxious and absurd he sounds. This is a private media and Oscar is a businessman, who knows how to make money.

Why do you think he features Bowman Lusambomore than many other politicians? Is it also a coincidence that that guy went to claim to be a father of Mercy’s children on Hot FM?

Is it also a coincidence that Oscar Chavula is weighing in to call Mercy a Mental patient and dismissing the need for a DNA?

It’s clear we are fighting big boys, let’s stand with Mercy and fight with her.

BELOW IS THE ARTICLE BY OSCAR CHAVULA:

When ” President” Muliokela was touring studios it was a light moment… And people laughed! Now it’s a fully blown mental health issue!

I have resisted to comment on the Mercy story for the longest of time, initially I thought people will catch on with the joke but alas, we are so gullible as a people we don’t know that when music stops playing we should stop dancing!

Mercy has a mental illness needing attention urgently. It’s not a joke anymore, those perpetuating her Studio tours are only hurting her in the long run. .

DNA is an irrelevance. You may not like him much as a man, but you won’t find the bulldozer in there either! Get her real help instead of entertaining her illness shrouded in fantasy, she needs it like yesterday!