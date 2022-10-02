Chilufya Tayali Faces 5 Years In Jail For Assaulting Police Officer

Economic and Equity Party president Chilufya Tayali could be jailed for up to five years for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Tayali was arrested yesterday and charged with assault.

This is contrary to section 250(b) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia after assaulting a police officer.

According to a statement by Zambia Police Service Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, the incident occurred on Saturday 1st October, 2022 around 08:00 hours at Chilenje Police Station.

Mr. Hamoonga has disclosed that Tayali’s wife took some food to the suspect and a female police officer requested her to taste the food as per procedure when someone takes food to a suspect in custody.

It is alleged that Tayali got annoyed that the officer could suspect his wife of poisoning him and threw the food on the floor.

It is further alleged that Tayali got a kettle and hit the female officer on the face who sustained a swollen and painful face.

Mr. Tayali has been in police custody since he was picked up from Livingstone earlier in the week for an earlier offence.