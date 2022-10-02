Chilufya Tayali Faces 5 Years In Jail For Assaulting Police Officer
Economic and Equity Party president Chilufya Tayali could be jailed for up to five years for allegedly assaulting a police officer.
Tayali was arrested yesterday and charged with assault.
This is contrary to section 250(b) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia after assaulting a police officer.
According to a statement by Zambia Police Service Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, the incident occurred on Saturday 1st October, 2022 around 08:00 hours at Chilenje Police Station.
Mr. Hamoonga has disclosed that Tayali’s wife took some food to the suspect and a female police officer requested her to taste the food as per procedure when someone takes food to a suspect in custody.
It is alleged that Tayali got annoyed that the officer could suspect his wife of poisoning him and threw the food on the floor.
It is further alleged that Tayali got a kettle and hit the female officer on the face who sustained a swollen and painful face.
Mr. Tayali has been in police custody since he was picked up from Livingstone earlier in the week for an earlier offence.
It’s time the chap is caged….let him feel the implication of what he did. So that the financiers can know that there is a government.
Too much of daring the law, you can’t be living such a life, even if you are so good at it but one day Sokwe kaamuleya katabi. No matter how good the monkey is in the trees and leaps anyhow from branch to branch but one day it missed the branches and fell badly to the ground. So is Chilufya Tayali in this case. See you after 5 years Bwana…, but all for what?
1-How many police officers have gone to jail for assaulting members of public? I once saw in circulation a police woman beating a driver. And a policeman beating a woman .
Should we dig up these matters and prosecute?
2-Do you detect poison by eating someone’s food? Does this policewoman know what poison tastes like? She was just hungry.
Tayali had every right to get angry.
Kwashala sean tembo nankwe thinks he’s above the law
The police should take that food to one of the laboratories and test it for possible poison. Why did Chilufya Tayali throw the food to the floor after the police officer asked his wife to test it? Could it be possible that Tayali knew something about the food so that if he ate it he could become sick and police/government be blamed? If he just assaulted the officer may be people would think he was just annoyed but going to an extent of even throwing the food to ground raises other questions. This is a case of bravery without brains.