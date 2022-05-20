Economic and Equity Party (EEP) leader Chilufya Tayali has been bundled and transported to Lukulu District in Western Province for unspecified offence.
Tayali was yesterday detained at Chilenje Police Station after he was apprehended at Lusaka Central Police Station where he had gone to report JUZ leaders for giving force information to a public officer.
More details to follow
Experts, isn’t there no law against individuals who contribute to the creation of a conducive environment for the death of innocent people? The case of one Chilufya Tayali causing the death of Nsama Nsama and Joseph kaunda. It’s time people were held accountable for causing death.