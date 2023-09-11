

By Yona Musukwa

Ba PF are crying and experiencing chest pains pa page ya Tayali, as he continues to push files the best way he knows.

I always tell friends that the most dangerous person is the one that listens, thinks and observes.

If you want the politics of eating, good milile, study Kelvin Sampa and Chilufya Tayali.

Did ba PF really think Tayali belongs to them?

Tayali is always up for grabs, anyone with money can have him. And the good thing about him is that he doesn’t even hide it. As long as you have ka sumthing, it will show.

Immediately he made that trip to Livingstone, ba PF should have known that chamana chisobano.

Niccolo Machiavelli observed that no matter how good mercenaries are, they are not reliable, are available to the highest bidder and often cause ruin to those who choose to use them.

Tayali has sensed he might be going to prison very soon. For now, ba PF have to endure the chest pains, until Tayali’s court cases are sorted and done. Tayali knows where his bread is best buttered.

Tayali wakulekafye!

Class Dismissed!