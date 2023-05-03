CHILUFYA TAYALI IS A THREAT TO OUR NATIONAL PEACE AND SECURITY

The allegations Chilufya Tayali is making against the Zambia Army are very serious and have the potential to jeopardize our National Security.

He is accusing the army of having raided his residence on grounds that the 5 people who came in black uniforms as he puts it, had machine guns and a Land Cruiser. In addition, he mentioned that the people who came warned him through his garden boy to stop talking about the army.

Ba Tayali should know that the army is not a political party to put into ridicule. The peace and security we are enjoying is because of the army, and they have protected and maintained their dignity since 1964.

We can understand him of criticizing the police because their loyalty is to the government in power than the army whose loyalty is to the constitution of Zambia. We saw what was happening in Malawi, when the people rose against the government, the police fought for the government while the army stood with the people.

Let us not tarnish the reputation of our defense force because of politics. He should know and understand that Zambia is what it is today because of our well disciplined men and women in uniforms.

If the army had orders to arrest him or annihilate him as he puts it, what security does Tayali have which can deter the army from carrying out orders. Tell him to stop playing to the gallery, the Zambia Army is not HH his fellow politician to drag into political jargon.

L. P. Mbewe