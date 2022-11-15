CHILUFYA TAYALI IS NOT A PROBLEM…The problem is UPND’s arrogance and lack of understanding governance- Mutotwe Kafwaya

CHILUFYA TAYALI IS NOT A PROBLEM

…The problem is UPND’s arrogance and lack of understanding governance

Lusaka…. Tuesday, November 15, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

PF hopeful presidential candidate Mutotwe Kafwaya has bemoaned the mistreatment that EEP leader Chilufya Tayali has endured throughout his dentention.

Hon Kafwaya has however said Mr Tayali is not the problem claiming that it’s the UPND that have a problem.

He said the arrogance and lack of understanding in governance is what is giving the UPND government pressure.

The Lunte Member of Parliament said this when he addressed the media in the company of other PF presidential hopefuls and other politicians after visiting Mr Tayali.

“I can only add that what is giving UPND pressure are two very bad qualities. One, arrogance, and secondly, it is mare lack of understanding of governance. These two things put together is causing them to do what they are doing,” he said.

“Chilufya Tayali is not a problem. The problem is a minister saying that there is medicine in health facilities and yet there is nothing. The problem is a minister telling the country via the floor of parliament that we are going to distribute fertilizer and there is no fertilizer.”

Hon Kafwaya tipped President Hakainde Hichilema that his government maybe projected a little better if he deals with the party’s arrogance and the mentioned lack of understanding in governance.

Meanwhile, Hon Kafwaya implored government to stop intimidating the media.

“How are we going to illuminate the ills of the UPND government if you are not allowed to cover? Should you be arrested for simply coming to cover politicians or other economical social players who are actually trying to do some good staff for the country? The government that the Zambian people have put in place must be held accountable by the people who have deposited their power into them,” he said.