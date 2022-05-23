Home politics PF Chilufya Tayali’s case adjourned to 2nd June 2022.He remains detained until court... politicsEEPPFUPND Chilufya Tayali’s case adjourned to 2nd June 2022.He remains detained until court grants him bail May 23, 2022 1 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Chilufya Tayali’s case moved to 2st June. Tayali taken to detention facility as no instruction from DPP to lukulu courts 1 COMMENT Is it to 2nd June 2023 or what? Could even be better 2024 not 2022. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Is it to 2nd June 2023 or what? Could even be better 2024 not 2022.