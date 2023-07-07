CHILUNDIKA ARREST COSMETIC- UPPZ

FOR IMMEDIATE PRESS RELEASE

CHILUNDIKA ARREST COSMETIC.

July 7 , 2023.

Dear fellow Zambians,

I would like to commend the government for their efforts in fighting corruption in our beloved country. Every arrest of a corrupt official is a step in the right direction towards a prosperous and peaceful Zambia. However, it is important that these arrests lead to real convictions and tangible results.

The recent arrest of former Luapula province minister Derricky Chilundika is a commendable step in the fight against corruption. However, we must not allow this arrest to overshadow the much bigger corruption happening within the UPND government. Mr. Chilundika is merely a sacrificial lamb in a much larger game of corruption.

It is time for our leaders to focus on real solutions to the issues facing our country, without succumbing to political ulterior motives. The current events surrounding Mr. Chilundika are just a symptom of a greater problem that we must all face head-on.

As United Prosperous And Peaceful Zambia, we will always stand for the values of accountability, transparency, and dignity for all Zambians. We urge the government to continue their fight against corruption and to work towards a stronger, more prosperous Zambia.

Thank you.

Charles Chanda

Leader, United Prosperous And Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ)