CHILUNDIKA’S FIRING, ARREST MERE COVER UP – M’MEMBE

SOCIALIST Party President, Fred M’membe, says the firing of Luapula Province Minister, Derrick Chilundika and his subsequent arrest by the Police for carrying out mining activities in Sugilite is a mere trick to hoodwink Zambians.

The opposition leader asserts that it is a well known fact that there are other key leaders in the current government involved in illegal mineral dealings, especially gold, and are doing it with impunity.

M’membe makes reference to the biblical writing in Mathew 7 which speaks to hypocrisy in removing a speck in another’s eye when the individual in question has a plank in their own eye.

He is nonetheless sure that Zambians are not fools, hence can see through it efforts been made to cover up illegalities.

