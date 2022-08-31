CHIMEMBE PLEADS WITH HH NOT TO ALLOW DCS TO BE INVOLVED IN CDF

By Michael Nyumbu

Civil Society Decentralization Alliance Network-CSO-DAN National Coordinator, George Chimembe, has opposed the proposal by President Hakainde Hichilema to involve District Commissioners-DC’s in the implementation process of CDF funds.

The President made the proposal during the recently held meeting with officials from all local authorities across the country early August.

But Chimembe feels the proposal if implemented will negatively affect the development and use of CDF funds because it will be politicized as DC’s are known to be affiliates of ruling parties.

He explains that Provincial Ministers who are politicians already seat on the CDF committee and there input in enough, hence the call to have DC’s as part of the process must not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, Governance Activist, Ngande Mwanajiti, has called on the media to be vigilant to ensure that DCs do not interfere with operations of CDF Committees should they be allowed to be part of them.

He proposes that DC’s should only offer checks and balances if they are allowed to be part of CDF Committees.