CHIMWEMWE MP EMPOWERS TAXI DRIVERS WITH FUEL

Kitwe, Sunday (June 4, 2023)

Several Taxi Drivers in Kitwe’s Chimwemwe Constituency have been empowered with fuel using the initiative by Chimwemwe Member of Parliament Allen Banda.

The Lawmaker has promised to continue helping Taxi Drivers to grow their business in his Constituency.

He said the initiative will continue until all the deserving Taxi Drivers benefit .

Mr. Banda said it is not just the Taxi Drivers that have been empowered but other youths and women under CDF.

He said he will support government programs that are aimed at empowering the youth and women .

Mr. Banda challenged the Taxi Drivers and others who have accessed CDF to use the opportunity prudently .

He said empowerment under CDF can change lives if well managed by the recipients.