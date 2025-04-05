China announces 34% tariff on U.S. goods in retaliation to U.S. tariff increase



On April 4, 2025, China declared a 34% tariff on all U.S. goods, set to take effect on April 10, as retaliation against the recent U.S. tariff hike under President Donald Trump. The move follows a decision earlier in the week by the U.S. to raise tariffs on Chinese imports to a total of 54%, including an additional 34% on top of an existing 20% tariff.





China’s Finance Ministry condemned the U.S. actions, calling them a violation of international trade rules and an example of “unilateral bullying.” In response, Beijing implemented the new tariffs alongside export controls on certain rare earth materials and restrictions on U.S. companies operating in China.





This latest escalation in the trade conflict has sent shockwaves through global markets, with significant declines in U.S. stock indices reported on the same day. The growing trade war between the two economic giants continues to heighten uncertainty in international markets.