China blasts Donald Trump over threat to relocate Palestinians

China has blasted United States President, Donald Trump over his threat this week to clear out the people of Gaza from their native land and relocate them to neighboring countries.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun, said at a news conference on Saturday, February 8, that Trump was overreaching himself as Gaza is not part of the United State.

The Chinese spokesman reminded Trump that Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people and not a political bargaining chip

He said: “Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people. It is an inalienable part of the territory of Palestine, not a bargaining chip for political games”.

“The international community, major countries in particular, should join hands to make Gaza better, rather than worse, by providing humanitarian assistance and helping with its reconstruction”.

He stated the commitment of China to support the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people and believe that “the Palestinians governing Palestine” being an important principle that must be upheld in the post-conflict governance of Gaza, and opposes the forced displacement of the people of Gaza.

China he said, “stands ready to work with the rest of the world for the realization of the two-State solution as the fundamental way forward, and for an early, just political settlement of the Palestinian question, namely, the establishment of an independent State of Palestine that enjoys full sovereignty based on the 1967 border and with east Jerusalem as its capital”.