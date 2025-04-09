Breaking news

China has hit back with an 84% tariff on U.S. imports.

China has announced an 84% tariff on all goods imported from the United States, responding directly to US President Donald Trump’s decision to slap a 104% tariff on Chinese imports.

China’s new tariffs, which take effect on April 10, 2025, mark a sharp escalation in the trade dispute between the world’s two biggest economies.

This retaliatory move came just a day after Trump’s tariffs kicked in on April 9, and signals Beijing’s refusal to yield to what it describes as “unilateral bullying” by Washington.

The back-and-forth tariff hikes have intensified global economic uncertainty, sparking market instability and fears of a wider trade conflict.