China has imposed sanctions on seven US companies over Taiwan military support

China has imposed sanctions on seven US companies in response to Washington’s recent approval of a $571.3 million military aid package to Taiwan. Beijing claims the package infringes on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Last week, US President Joe Biden authorized defence assistance for Taiwan, a self-governed island that China considers part of its territory.

Washington’s actions “interfere in China’s internal affairs, and undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement Friday, December 27.

The ministry criticized the 2025 US defence budget, which includes a security cooperation initiative with Taiwan, and proposals for increased defence industrial collaboration with Taipei.

The sanctions, effective immediately, target Insitu, Hudson Technologies, Saronic Technologies, Aerkomm, and Oceaneering International, along with the Canadian and Australian subsidiaries of Raytheon.

China’s measures include freezing the targeted companies’ assets within its jurisdiction and prohibiting them from conducting business with Chinese entities or individuals.

The United States, while not diplomatically recognizing Taiwan, remains the island’s largest arms supplier and strategic ally.

China has escalated military pressure on Taiwan, staging three major drills since Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te assumed office in May. Beijing has also reiterated its willingness to use force if necessary to bring Taiwan under its control.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning warned that US support for Taiwan “will only burn itself.” “China will continue to take all necessary measures to firmly defend its sovereignty, security, and development interests,” Mao said during a press conference.

Friday’s sanctions follow a prior announcement earlier this month, in which Beijing targeted 13 US firms for arms sales to Taiwan.