China Imposes Retaliatory Tariffs On U.S

China has imposed import tariffs on U.S. goods in response to duties levied by President Donald Trump, escalating tensions in the ongoing trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

The move came shortly after the U.S. implemented an additional 10 per cent tariff on all Chinese imports, which took effect at 12:01 a.m. ET (05:01 GMT).

Trump had also imposed 25 per cent tariffs on Mexico and Canada along with an additional 10 per cent tariff on China, accusing the three countries of not doing enough to prevent the flow of illicit drugs, particularly fentanyl, into the U.S.

In retaliation, China’s Finance Ministry on Tuesday imposed a 15 per cent tariff on U.S. coal and liquefied natural gas (LNG) and a 10 per cent levy on crude oil, agricultural equipment, and certain automobiles.

Also, China launched an antimonopoly investigation into Alphabet Inc. (the parent company of Google) and added PVH Corp., which owns Calvin Klein, along with biotechnology firm Illumina, to its “unreliable entities list.”

In addition, China’s Commerce Ministry announced new export controls on rare earth elements and critical metals essential for high-tech gadgets and clean energy technologies.