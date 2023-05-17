China is on board, we’re in queue to visit – HH

By Fanny Kalonda

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he’s on the queue and his foreign minister Stanley Kakubo and other diplomats are working to make his visit to China happen.

He says people that have been making statements on the need for him to visit China do not understand how the G20 framework for debt resolution works.

President Hichilema further noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping only meets five or so presidents in a year adding that the meeting with him can be virtual.

“I think it’s important we understand. I see you (journalists) are driven by the opposition comments. I think they’re out of context. [It] is lack of understanding and that’s why you see I don’t respond to it,” he told journalists upon arrival at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport from London on Friday.

“China is on board. Absolutely, China is on board and you will see me getting to China before or after the debt resolution. The plans to go to China is part of what happened. You must also follow countries. Have you noticed how many presidents President Xi Jinping sees in a year? Just do your research. You find in a year maybe he does only five or so Heads of State across the world. That is their system. So we’re in the queue there. Maybe I should say it today, we are in the queue. The foreign minister, China, our foreign minister, our Ambassador and other diplomats are working to make this meeting happen. The meeting is not always physical. The meeting can be virtual, early and like we held the democracy summit it was physical and virtual. So it’s still a meeting and I have had a meeting with President Xi Jinping you all know that we are doing great with a Zambia-China relationship. We’re doing very great.”

President Hichilema said people should not be driven by the opposition comments about his visit to China to discuss debt restructuring because they are out of context and lack understanding.

“So in there a decision was made that for the Zambia debt this G20 Common Framework will be chaired by China. Co-chaired by France, deputised by South Africa. This is a global financial system. That’s how it works. Otherwise, you have to do it bilaterally, isn’t it? So if we have to do it in this manner, this is how a decision was made that it will be done and so when it’s done for Zambia then it can be rolled out to other countries because we live in a global village. Truly, colleagues this question should not arise and I see where you are coming from and as it is now part of my work to the coronation of King Charles, to business development, you have followed what we have been doing, and fantastic work that we are doing. Good interest for our country but amongst all the work we have to do in order to restructure our economy is the resolution of the debt which is inherited by the way. We are the solution, we are not the problem,” President Hichilema explained.

“The new dawn government is the solution to the debt. [New dawn] is not a problem at all and we’re doing our best, understanding that running a country you need institutional memory. You need to inherit, those who came before us did things – some right, some wrong. This is one, they did wrong and we told him not to do it then. So, but we are finding a solution working very hard. So because the debt overhang is like a python crippling our necks, our ribs, our legs. So when we untangle this one and I’m confident that we’re getting there, we’re working very, very hard colleagues, it will then release revenues, create stability. Number two, certainty which would allow us to see more investments and ability for us to deal even with the social sectors such as increase support for education as you know I’m very passionate about education, about health, about other areas. This is critical and it’s an area that all of us as citizens we must support.”

President Hichilema called on Zambians to focus their minds not to allow leadership that is reckless in the country.

“Let’s focus our minds colleagues. Zambians, we like digression. We like peripheral issues and noise. Let’s not focus on noise. [The] country is faced with challenges. We must bind together. This is one subject we must and in future I must say let’s not allow leadership that are reckless as reckless as those that brought us this debt mountain. We didn’t need to be in this situation. President [Levy] Mwanawasa and his team cleaned up our balance sheet. Isn’t it? How come we are in the worst situation within a few years? This is because of the choice of leadership,” he said.

“I am sure you follow … my visit to France, my meeting with President [Emmanuel] Macron was a class meeting. Big tickets. These are the issues that will help you, another citizen, but you choose to ask that question! I went to Scotland, good things came out of Scotland. I’m sure you know the structure of the United Kingdom. England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland. I travel to Scotland, fantastic. A class meeting with the First Minister of Scotland. Good things coming out of their stronger cooperation. Coming out of there as with France, yes that is one, but also other developmental, bilateral, on private sector development, issues in energy, working together, technology that is provided by these countries. These are big ticket items for our economy and full jobs and businesses. This is really what journalists must focus on.”

President Hichilema said those making the loudest noise on debt restructuring are PF.

“If I were them, I would sit in shame and even encourage the new government to say guys we made this mistake, please consider that and that so you don’t make the same mistake. That’s a conversation we should be having including with the former president [Edgar Lungu] and indeed anyone else, yourself the citizen. We should have that conversation. It’s a right thing to do. You do your time according to laws, Constitution move on. Let others do their time. If you look at who is making the loudest noise about the debt crisis, who is it? You know, it’s the PF guys. Who took us into the debt problem? It’s the PF guys. Is there any morality in there? Is there any common sense in there? Is there any logic?” he asked.

“So you can see how some people operate, how their brains work. Allow those who have solutions to find solutions to the problems you created. We should have never been in a debt crisis again after Levy Mwanawasa cleaned the balance sheets. Even after restructuring, we must continue the economic trajectory to support the weak, the sick. You should be happy with NAPSA ka (the) 20 per cent. Isn’t it? You should be happy with meal allowances.”

Meanwhile, President Hichilema said he did not see any harassment of the former president by police as they were only doing their job.

He said the law needs to be followed in a civilised state.

“There is no threat there and if there is thieving going on, maybe it’s within themselves as you notice the last time there was a theft there who was involved, the some cadres. The issue of the raid is a police matter. It’s a police matter. Completely police matter. A complaint is made by citizen, any citizen. I’m sure you know what our Bill of Rights says, what our Constitution says. Any citizen who is aggrieved in this territory called Zambia has a right to go to police or the court to complain. You saw me going to court, police, several times. I never resisted. I went there, no issue at all, because I always knew that was no issue, to you know, nothing really to worry about. Of course the way it was handled those days it was wrong but this is the fundamental issue at hand. There is a complaint and the complaint must be followed. I think the rest is a court matter and I am not judgmental. I’m not going to be judgmental myself. That’s not the way I operate but follow the story. As to the ill treatment, I don’t understand that. The law is clear on former presidents, how they are treated,” he said.

“There is no ill treatment. If the law says the former president gets a house and the current government builds a house, so shall it be because that’s the law. If the law says the former president is supposed to be paid, is it 80 per cent, of the emoluments of the current President, the former president must get it. If the law says the former president is entitled to three policemen, but he had 13, the question is how did he get 13 instead of three? How does that become harassment when the letter of the law says three policemen, cars, drivers? They are all there, so the law is now respected.”

He said the law needs to be followed if Lungu decides to pursue politics.

“…they must go and sleep in their homes, then the role of police in the role of protection for the former president is that of the police, institution called the police created by the laws of Zambia… No one else has that right to do that and I can tell you that there is no threat there. And if this thieving going on, maybe it’s within themselves as you notice the last time there was a theft there who was involved? Some cadres. If the law says you enjoy the benefits because you’ve retired from politics so it shall be but it’s not for me, the lawyers must interpret the law. But if I were him I would retire. And I will retire when my time comes. Mark this conversation. I will retire and I will go look after goats as the right thing to do and I don’t really need to clamour for other things,” said President Hichilema.

“If the law says for a former president to enjoy an emolument, for a former president, they must not be in active politics and if they are in active politics what do you think should be done? You know the answer. We must stay in line with the law isn’t it? Then we’ll have an organised society. Then we’ll have a civilised society. It’s got nothing to do with HH’s wife if she abrogates the law. There she is [points at Mutinta], innocent as she looks. She has to answer the law, so how can I come in and say no because she’s my wife she’s not supposed to be obligated by the law? Then I do not understand how the law operates. I thought I should illustrate this fully and clearly.”