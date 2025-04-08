China not backing down as Trump threatens new tariffs in escalating trade war



China has taken a firm stance against U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats, signaling no intention of backing down.





On April 7, 2025, Trump warned of a potential 50% tariff on Chinese imports unless Beijing withdrew its retaliatory 34% tariff on U.S. goods, set to take effect on April 9.





China’s commerce ministry fired back the next day, condemning the threat as “a mistake on top of a mistake” and accusing the U.S. of “unilateral bullying.” In a strongly worded statement, the ministry declared, “China will never accept this. If the U.S. insists on its own way, China will fight to the end.”





This latest exchange adds fuel to an already intensifying trade war. Trump had already announced a 34% “reciprocal tariff” on Chinese goods on April 2, pushing total tariffs on Chinese imports to 54%. China quickly matched with its own 34% tariff on American products.





With both superpowers refusing to yield, the prospects for de-escalation appear increasingly dim.