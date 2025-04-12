China raises retaliatory tariffs on US imports from 84% to 125%

China has raised its retaliatory tariffs on US imports from 84% to 125%, on Friday, April 11, 2025.

This follows US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 145% tariff imposition on China.

According to a statement from the spokesperson of the Chinese Commerce Ministry, and available to the CNN, China has no plans to increase its tariffs on US goods beyond 125%.

“The successive imposition of excessively high tariffs on China by the US has become nothing more than a numbers game, with no real economic significance. It merely further exposes the US practice of weaponising tariffs as a tool of bullying and coercion, turning itself into a joke,” the spokesperson said.

The ministry further stated that China won’t continue to engage the US if it insists on pushing numbers game with tariffs.

“If the US persists in substantively harming China’s interests, China will resolutely take countermeasures and fight to the end,” the spokesperson added.

Experts have warned that the unpredictable, stop-start nature of President Donald Trump’s trade policy will likely dampen investment and could slow global economic growth.

Meanwhile, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, in his first public comment on the escalating trade war with the US, has said that China is not afraid of the US.

“There are no winners in a trade war, and going against the world will only lead to self-isolation. Regardless of how the external environment changes, China will remain confident, stay focused, and concentrate on managing its own affairs well,” Xi told Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, in Beijing.

SP/AE