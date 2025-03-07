China slams Trump’s proposal, “Gaza belongs to Palestine”



China has warned against a controversial proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump for American control over Gaza, declaring that the territory “belongs to Palestine.”





China rejected the idea outright, warning against any foreign interference in Palestinian lands.



Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun made it clear, “Gaza is not a political bargaining chip.”





China has long supported a two-state solution, advocating for Palestinian sovereignty with East Jerusalem as its capital.



This isn’t just rhetoric. In 2024, China brokered the Beijing Declaration, successfully bringing together rival Palestinian factions, Fatah and Hamas, to form a unity government, a rare diplomatic win in the region.





As tensions rise, China’s bold stance puts it at odds with America, signaling a deepening global divide over the future of Gaza and a direct challenge to Trump’s foreign policy.