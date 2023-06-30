CHINA TIGHTENS XI JINPING’S POWERS AGAINST THE WEST WITH NEW LAW

China is adding to Xi Jinping’s vast powers with a new law that will assert Beijing’s interests on the world stage.

The law threatens to punish entities that act in ways “detrimental” to China’s interests but does not specify which lines should not be crossed.

Experts say the law underscores China’s aggressive diplomacy, but how actively it will be enforced when it takes effect on 1 July remains to be seen.

After all, China has been keen to court foreign investment post pandemic.

Jacques deLisle, a law and political science professor from the University of Pennsylvania, said much of the law is “relatively empty rhetoric and largely familiar” but it spells a more assertive foreign policy and stronger pushback against the US.

State media outlet The Global Times called the law a “key step to enrich the legal toolbox against Western hegemony”.

Dr Chong Ja-Ian, a non-resident scholar at Carnegie China, said it was a “signal” of Beijing’s intention to “actively pursue their interests in ways that include more coercion and pressure, even as they hold out the attraction of cooperation and economic gains”.

China’s leaders tread an “inherent tension” between their pursuit of economic development and protection of national security and interests, said Manoj Kewalramani, who leads the China Studies Programme at Indian think tank the Takshashila Institution.

“This push and pull is likely to continue,” he said.

Relations between Beijing and Washington in particular have been strained in recent years, with the two superpowers exchanging a series of tit-for-tat trade sanctions.

Chinese authorities have taken a series of actions against Western firms, including raiding and shuttering the local offices of several US-headquartered consulting firms this year. BBC News