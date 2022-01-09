CHINA TO GIVE ZAMBIA BULLET TRAIN IN HONOUR OF PRESIDENT HH.
The Chinese Government has agreed to donate a bullet train to Zambia without any fee, on condition that the country constructs railway line before 2026.
The train has always been identified, labelled and will be brought to Zambia through TAZARA once the line from Lusaka to Kitwe is constructed. The train will be taking 1 hour 50 minutes to travel from Lusaka to Kitwe.
Carrot dangling at what cost & for whose benefit ? Better for govt to repair the existing railway lines & replace the locomotives, coaches and cargo wagons in readiness for anticipated increased tonnage in copper production. Northwestern province & Mpulungu need railway connectivity first
So says who? The report quotes no one. Too good to be true because China knows Zambia is struggling to repay Chinese loans and cannot possibly execute this without more borrowing.
While I will be very happy to have such a train which Kenya already has, I smell a very BIG rat. Epo mpelele.
Are you still campaigning?. I thought it was time work and be truthful for once.