CHINA TO GIVE ZAMBIA BULLET TRAIN IN HONOUR OF PRESIDENT HH.

The Chinese Government has agreed to donate a bullet train to Zambia without any fee, on condition that the country constructs railway line before 2026.

The train has always been identified, labelled and will be brought to Zambia through TAZARA once the line from Lusaka to Kitwe is constructed. The train will be taking 1 hour 50 minutes to travel from Lusaka to Kitwe.