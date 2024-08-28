CHINA TO HELP ZAMBIA END POWER DEFICIT



The Chinese government says it is working on measures to help end Zambia’s drought induced hydropower generation deficit.



And Chinese Ambassador to Zambia HAN JING has stressed that the upcoming Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) to run from September 4 to 6, 2024 summit, will change the development trajectory for Zambia and Africa.



Mr HAN said in Lusaka that China is set to hold the Zambia Power Development Forum in Beijing, on the sidelines of the FOCAC summit, in order to explore ways of helping Zambia end the persistent power deficit.



He also shared that in the last 25 years, China has mobilized and channeled resources to fund construction and upgrade of 66,000 kilometers of power transmission and distribution lines, and power generation facilities.



The Chinese Envoy said President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA in addition to attending the FOCAC Summit, will attend the Zambia Power Development Forum, which will bring together stakeholders from the power and financial sectors of China in a joint search for solutions to the current power shortage faced by Zambia.



ZNBC