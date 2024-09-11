China to pump water from Luapula river to Kafue river for power generation – Chinese Ambassador

CHINA TO HELP ZAMBIA BECOME NET EXPORTER OF ELECTRICITY

By Chileshe Mwango/Leah Ngoma



Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Han Jing says Zambia and China will not only work towards ending the current-load shedding but turn the country into a net exporter of electricity

.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, Mr Han said in view of Zambia’s current energy deficit, the Chinese Embassy in Zambia is urging more Chinese businesses, especially the largest power suppliers in China to actively engage Zambian partners in solar energy and water resources management.



He says some of the strategies being explored by the two countries include the channeling of fresh water from Luapula River to the Kafue River to make full use of existing hydroelectricity facilities which will also result in increased power production, storage and distribution.



Meanwhile, Mr Han has disclosed that China will give duty free treatment to 100% of the tariff lines of products from Zambia to turn China’s big market into a big opportunity from major infrastructure construction to green energy transition and from agriculture modernization to industrial expansion.



He also says over the next three years, China will deliver what it is calling the 1000 small and beautiful projects, build 100 demonstration villages for poverty reduction through agricultural development and that 60,000 training opportunities will be provided to Africans mainly women and youths.



Meanwhile, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Zambia-CCCZ is optimistic that President Hakainde Hichilema`s recent visit to china will yield fruitful outcomes for the country’s economic development.



In a statement, Chamber president li tie says the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Zambia will continue to make efforts to promote investment and trade between China and Zambia and introduce Zambia’s investment environment to more Chinese enterprises.



PHOENIX NEWS