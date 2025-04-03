China vows ‘resolute countermeasures’ against Trump tariffs

China’s Commerce Ministry, urging the US to “immediately revoke these unilateral tariff measures and to resolve trade disputes properly through equal dialogue with its partners”.

“China firmly opposes this move and will take resolute countermeasures to safeguard its rights and interests,” a spokesperson said.

Earlier, Chinese state media Xinhua News Agency published a commentary calling the tariffs “self-defeating bullying” and said Trump was “turning trade into an over simplistic tit-for-tat game”.

China is perhaps the country that’s been hit hardest after Trump’s announcement today, with an additional 34% tariff imposed on all Chinese goods – on top of the 20% that had already been levied.