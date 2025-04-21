China warns of retaliation against countries supporting U.S. trade policies



China has issued a stern warning that it will retaliate against countries siding with the United States in ways that threaten China’s interests, as trade tensions between the two global superpowers continue to escalate.



The warning follows the US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose sweeping tariffs on Chinese imports, including a 145% levy. In response, China announced 125% retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods.





In a statement, China’s Commerce Ministry accused Washington of weaponizing tariffs under the pretext of “equivalence” and pressuring third countries to restrict trade with China, potentially through monetary penalties.



Beijing has vowed to take “reciprocal countermeasures” against any nation that supports U.S. trade policies to China’s detriment, asserting it will not tolerate such actions.