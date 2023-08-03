Chinese boss flogs underachieving Zambian workers

A SHOCKING video of Zambian workers lining up to be flogged by their Chinese empolyer has surfaced on social media.

The mobile phone-shot video shows the man from Beijing in some sort of warehouse wielding a flat rod and majestically seated in a swivel chair distributing painful lashes.

He calls out names, and one by one men and women walk to him, stretch their arms to receive lashes from on palms.

Those privy to the video have intimated to #Kalemba that the flogging is meted out as punishment for workers who fail to meet target sale of bales of second hand clothes for the their boss identified as Li Jun but widely known as Patrick.

The company operating as Kanyoni China Shop is situated in the Central business centre on the Simon Mwewa Lane.

When contacted for a comment on the matter, Li said the flogging of his workers was not up for discussion.

But some recipients of Li’s lashes complained that no action is taken against him despite numerous complaints being filed with police and the labour office.

They told Kalemba that Li tasks each of them to sell at least 10 bales and if one does not manage, they receive lashes equal to the number of bales they failed to sell.

Besides the flogging, Li also deducts a K50 from the meagre salaries of whoever fails to meet their day’s target.

The workers who spoke on condition of anonymity in fear of not only being whipped but also being fired by their boss appealed to government to free them from the modern day slavery they were enduring at the hands of their employer.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba