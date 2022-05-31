CHINESE COMPANY WHICH WAS PAID TO BUILD FJT UNIVERSITY WAS SUSPENDED BY WORLD BANK FOR FRAUD IN ZAMBIA

CHINA Energy Engineering Group Hunan Electric Power Design Institute Co., Ltd (CEEC-HEPDI), the company contracted to build the FJT University in Luapula, was actually suspended by the World Bank over fraud in 2019 in Zambia.

On September 11, 2019, the World Bank announced the 20-month suspension of the Chinese state-owned enterprise in connection with fraud in Zambia over the Lusaka Transmission and Distribution Rehabilitation Project which it funded.

The debarment made CEEC-HEPDI ineligible to participate in World Bank-financed projects and it was part of a settlement agreement under which the company acknowledged responsibility for the underlying sanctionable practices and agreed to meet specified corporate compliance conditions as a condition for release from debarment.

The project was designed to increase the capacity and improve the reliability of the electricity transmission and distribution system in Lusaka, Zambia. According to the facts of the case, CEEC-HEPDI knowingly and fraudulently falsified documentation describing past contract experience, litigation history, and business credentials to meet the requirements of the bidding documents.