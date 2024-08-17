CHINESE FIRM GROUNDS THREE NIGERIAN PRESIDENTIAL PLANES AND TO GRAB MANY STATE ASSETS DUE TO DEBT

A Chinese firm plans to seize Nigerian assets in eight other countries after it grounded three presidential planes in France, according to Nigeria’s online news outlet The Punch.

Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment Co Limited filed the claims in 2016 after an earlier deal to construct and manage a free-trade zone with the Ogun state government in Nigeria collapsed in 2007.

According to the article, after grounding the three planes in France, the Chinese corporation is looking for Nigerian assets in the US, UK, Belgium, Canada, France, Singapore, and the British Virgin Islands.

The Nigerian presidency has criticized the company’s attempt to seize assets in Nigeria, saying the federal government was under no contractual obligation in the deal.

