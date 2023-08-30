CHINESE FIRM TO MANUFACTURE SYRINGES IN ZAMBIA

AFRICAN Factory, a Chinese firm, has revealed plans to set up a Syringe Manufacturing Company in Zambia.

African Factory Managing Director, Jianfei Wu, says his company has strong roots in Africa with a multimillion dollar factory already established in Kenya.

Wu disclosed this in Lusaka, Tuesday, during an engagement with Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Chopoka Mulenga.

And Mulenga pledged government’s commitment to supporting foreign investors wishing to establish companies in Zambia.

He said the Private Sector is essential to the development and growth of the local Industries and the economy.

Mulenga made a call for foreign Private investors to Partner with local businesses.