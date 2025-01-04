Chinese Foreign Minister To Visit Four African Countries Next Week

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will embark on a diplomatic visit to Nigeria, Namibia, the Republic of the Congo, and Chad from January 5 to January 11, 2025.

In a statement released on Friday, the spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning, said the trips underscore Africa’s strategic importance to China’s foreign policy.

“The visit reflects China’s tradition of prioritizing Sino-African relations and highlights the importance of strengthening our cooperation,” Ning said.

According to him, the tour follows proposals made by Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation last year where he stressed the need to strengthen relations between China and African nations.

The framework as highlighted by the Chinese government focuses on implementing 10 partnership initiatives for modernisation to deepen China-Africa cooperation and spearhead Global South modernisation, within three years.

This partnership will therefore expand trade, support industrialization, enhance infrastructure, and foster cultural and knowledge exchanges between China and Africa.