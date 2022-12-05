CHINESE INVESTORS BUYING LAND AT K2 IN SINAZONGWE

…as Centre for Environment Justice expresses shock at the exploitation



By New Dawn Reporter

Centre for Environment Justice (CEJ) has urged Government to expeditiously investigate allegations that a Chinese run mine in Sinazongwe District, Southern Province, will relocate locals after buying land at K2 per square metre of 60,000sq amounting to K120,000.



CEJ Executive Director, Maggie Mwape was however, quick to mention that her organization appreciated the importance and role of investors in the economic development process of the country, but that exploitation of the vulnerable indigenous people should not be entertained over 50 years after Zambia’s Independence.



Mwape has urged not to allow communities alone to quickly engage in land negotiations with investors without seeking guidance from government line ministries, traditional leaders and other stakeholders like civil society organisations operating in the area.

“We expect the Government of the day to protect citizens from exploitation, abuse and infringement of land rights. Land has intrinsic value which we must protect. And we should never forget that God stopped creating land,” she said.



This came to light when CEJ held a meeting with the community of Mazyamuna in Sinazeze area of Sinazongwe District, Southern Province.

CEJ has in the last five years implemented a project dubbed ‘Mining community voices and livelihoods preparedness’ with support from the Bread for the World(BftW).



“An institution which plans to resettle communities must do so within the confines of the law and regulations. They are also expected to put up social amenities such as water points, schools and health care facilities to the new area,” she said.

Mwape advanced that investors must contribute to the uplifting of the living standards of the people.



And Mazyamuna Community members said they proposed that the investor would buy land at K2000 per square metre but were forced to buy at K2 per square metre.