Chinese man denied bail after sh00ting Zim man in his buttocks

A Chinese miner accused of sh00ting a Zimbabwean man over allegations of stealing gold dump has been denied bail by a Gwanda magistrate.

Xu Guoqing, 60, was arrested on January 22 after allegedly sh00ting 22-year-old Mthandazo Sibanda at Binnyup 5 Mine in Filabusi, Matabeleland South. The incident reportedly involved a 9mm Derya pistol.

Court documents obtained by ZimLive detail the sh00ting, revealing that Sibanda was struck from behind, with the bullet hitting his left buttock and exiting through his upper right thigh. The projectile also grazed his right hand during its trajectory.

Guoqing’s lawyer, Uukumetsi Matjaka Nare, told the court that the accused initially fired warning shots to deter Sibanda, who was allegedly fleeing with stolen gold dump. However, Guoqing then aimed at Sibanda’s legs, resulting in the injuries.

During the bail hearing, Gwanda Regional Magistrate Sithembile Ndebele rejected Guoqing’s application on Monday, citing the victim’s critical condition at the United Bulawayo Hospitals. “The attempted murder charge against the accused could escalate to murder if the victim succumbs to his injuries,” Ndebele stated.

Sibanda remains in a life-threatening condition, with medical staff closely monitoring him at the hospital.

Following the ruling, Guoqing’s legal team announced plans to appeal the decision in the High Court. “We intend to file an appeal against the decision,” Nare said outside the courtroom