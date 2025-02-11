Chinese man gets in trouble for raining Nkana supporters’ language at police station

A CHINESE businessman, reportedly with a sewer mouth, has been dragged to the Lusaka Magistrate Court for borrowing a chapter of the Nkana supporters’ language manual, as he used insulting language at Lusaka’s Matero Police station.

The suspect, Su Haojie aged 34 is also facing a charge of disorderly conduct at a police station.

However, he failed to take plea on grounds that the charge sheet needed to be amended.

When the matter came up for plea, magistrate Mbuywana Sinvula read the charges to him and discovered that count two was incomplete.

“The particulars are not complete, they are not showing the charge you have charged him, check through,” she said.

She then asked state Prosecutor, Hammy Maloza to amend the charge sheet before the accused could take plea.

Su Haojie is facing two counts of disorderly conduct at a police station and use of insulting language contrary to the laws of Zambia.

The accused on January 4, 2025 while at Matero police conducted himself in a disorderly manner and used insulting language.

Maloza applied for an adjournment to allow him amend the charge sheet.

The court adjourned the matter to Wednesday, February 12, 2025 for substitution and possible plea.

By Lucy Phiri

Kalemba February 10, 2025