Chinese man threatens to shoot friend who looked at his wife lustfully

POLICE in Sioma district are investigating a case in which a Chinese man threatened to shoot his friend for allegedly looking at his wife lustfully when they were out drinking beer.

The Chinese national, identified as Mr Zhu, allegedly pointed a gun at his friend and fired three shots in the air to threaten him.

The incident happened on August 11, 2022 around 23:00 hours.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail