CHINESE NATIONAL FLEES ZAMBIA AFTER ALLEGEDLY STEALING K100,000 FROM HIS FORMER EMPLOYER

Police on the Copperbelt are investigating a matter in which a Chinese national identified as Wang Zhenlang, allegedly stole about K100, 000 from golden king investments in Kitwe, where he was an accountant before fleeing to China.

According to Copperbelt Province Commissioner of Police Peacewell Mweemba, Garnerton Police received a report of theft by servant from Xie Zhen fang, manager at Golden King Investments.

Mr. Mweemba explains that brief facts are that the suspect on 14th December 2023 informed the company that he had stopped work and wanted to go back to China, after which it was discovered that he had run away with $5000 which is equivalent to k100,000 after an inspection of the office where he was operating.

According to Mr. Mweemba, the Company reached out to the suspect by phone on December 19th 2023 and discovered that he had already left the company premises where he used to stay.

He says investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Credit :PHOENIX NEWS