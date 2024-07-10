CHINESE NATIONAL OFFERS K25, 000 FOR JOURNALIST TO DISPOSE STORY

By Virginia Chilongo

A Chinese National who turned a public road turned into his private plot has offered a bribe to a Muvi Tv crew in order to dispose the story.

The Chinese National suddenly blocked off the Sarah Mubanga Road from both ends with a wallfence and started building what appears to be flats.

The signpost for the road is even inside the barricaded area in Lusaka’s Mass Media area.

He offered a bribe of K25, 000 in order to dispose the story and allow the illegality to continue.

Some motorists spoken to question how the United Party for National Development -UPND- led administration under President Hakainde Hichilema can allow a foreign national to commit such an illegality in the country.

