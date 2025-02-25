CHINESE NATIONALS EXTRACTING GOLD IN MUCHINGA



The Black Horse Mining Company, owned by Chinese nationals, is allegedly conducting illegal gold mining operations in Shiwangandu District of Muchinga Province, on a Zambian national’s exploration license.





A check by Diamond Media revealed that the company is operating on the territory of Highville Mine, a company owned by a Zambian national.





Highville Mining and Construction Company has expressed concern that, despite multiple engagements with the government, no tangible response has been provided, allowing Chinese nationals to continue their illegal operations, which are reportedly protected by state police.



Diamond TV