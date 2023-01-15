CHINSALI ATLASMARA BANK BOSS CONVICTED

By Cecilia Kayaya Mporokoso

Former Atlasmara Bank, Chinsali Branch Manager Cynthia Lumbinda Nswima has been sentenced to two-years simple imprisonment for theft by servant.

This is in a matter in which Ms. Nswima aged 31 years old was charged with one count of theft by servant involving K70, 000, money belonging to Atlas Mara bank.

Consequently the Magistrate Court ruled that the convict of FTC area in Chinsali District pays back a sum of K80, 000 by 17th January,2023 in default serves 2 years simple imprisonment.