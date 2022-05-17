Chinsali cops arrest fraudulent grandpa

A 72-YEAR-old man of Chinsali who got bored of telling his grandchildren folktales around the evening fire and ventured into a fraudulent loan scheme business has been arrested by police.

Mathews Chilembo swept to village fame after telling his fellow villagers that if they paid him K1,000, they would in return get loans of up to K20,000 after a few days from his firm, Sweep Zambia Limited.

Excited prospective clients payed the old man but their joy eventually turned into anger when their loans were not forthcoming after several weeks.

Chilembo was then reported to the police for fraud.

ZANIS reports that Muchinga Deputy Police Commissioner, Lucky Munkondya confirmed Chilembo’s fraudulent activities and arrest.

Munkondya said the matter was reported on May 13 by the District Commissioner for Chinsali Samson Muchemwa on behalf of the victims.

“The following people namely James Bwalya, David Mwelwa, Gustave Sinyangwe, Agnes Chulu, Evaristo Bwalya, Moses Mukuka, Morgan Chifita, Amon bwalya and Wisdom Kasaro all of Chinsali District are among those swindled, ” she said.

Munkondya said cash money amounting to K9 000 kwacha was falsely obtained by Chilembo, who is a resident Chinsali’s Mayard Compound and the company secretary for SWEEP Zambia limited.

Munkondya said Police had since opened a docket and apprehended the suspect and he will appear in court soon.

Kalemba