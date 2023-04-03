Chioma And I Didn’t Deserve That, Davido Speaks On Losing Son

Superstar Davido has spoken up about the passing of his three-year-old son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, stating that he and his wife, Chioma, didn’t deserve that.

In an interview with CNN, the singer who recently released a new album, said grieving the loss of his son had some impact on the project.

“Before my son passed, we had finished the album. But it was a tragic situation and I really had to calm myself down and take a step back,” he explained.

The 30-year-old singer credits his return to the music scene to the overwhelming support he received from his family, friends and fans.

“Nobody would want that,” he said, referring to the death of his son.

He added, “And everybody knows that Chioma and I didn’t deserve that.

“Personally with me, the support I got from people was one of the things that helped me stand up again.

“At some point, I couldn’t open my Instagram for weeks. One day, I just checked it and I saw messages from every kind of person in the world, from politicians to sportsmen, to other musicians, to presidents was like ‘you’re fine, you see everybody is rooting for you.’

“That was one thing that really made me strong enough to stand up again, get back in the studio and do what I love.”

Credit: CNN