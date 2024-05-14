CHIPAKUPAKU HAILS SCOTTISH GOVERNMENT FOR SUPPORTING 30 ZAMBIA WOMEN WITH SCHOLARSHIPS

May 13, 2024

LUSAKA – Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary, Norman Chipakupaku, has hailed the Scottish Government and Herriot Watt University for awarding thirty (30) Zambian women with Master of Business Administration (MBA) scholarships.

Mr Chipakupaku who is also Herriot Watt University alumni has pledged his support to the 30 women and encouraged them to work hard.

He advised the new scholars to ensure they complete their course and contribute towards the development of the country.

Mr Chipakupaku was speaking at the launch cocktail of 30 scholarship recipients for the gender equality initiative cohort two which saw beneficiaries from all parts of the country.

The 30 women, all Zambians have been awarded Scottish scholarships to attain training at Heriot Watt University, under the Enable Scholarship Programme.

And Heriot Watt Club-Zambia President, Sam Abrahams said the scholarship is a direct response to President Hakainde Hichilema’s request for education support from the Scottish government.

Mr Abrahams said the 30 candidates received their offers after a scrutiny of 1,000 applications.

Meanwhile, Heriot Watt University Malaysia Campus Provost, Ted Henry disclosed an additional funding for 10 new scholarships, in Masters of Science (MSc) programmes.

He said the programmes offered by the university are internationally recognized.

TF