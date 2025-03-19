CHIPANGALI 1 APPEARS BEFORE POLICE, THANKS THEM FOR CLARITY ON CHEAP MALAWI FUEL ISSUE



Chipangali Council Chairperson Maxson Nkhoma, who was summoned by the Eastern Province Police Command for urging authorities to stop arresting Zambians buying cheaper fuel from Malawi, has appeared before police today.



Mr Nkhoma, accompanied by Chama Council Chairperson Gift Kumwenda, councillors from Chipata City Council, and Tonse Alliance members, thanked the police for their professionalism during the engagement.



In a meeting held in the Police Commissioner’s office, which included key senior officers, Mr Nkhoma noted that the discussion was cordial and productive.





He explained that the police sought to clarify their recent statement to the media, which some interpreted as a directive against motorists purchasing fuel from Malawi.



Mr Nkhoma said the Police Commissioner, however, clarified that the statement was aimed at discouraging the sale of fuel in containers, a practice that poses risks of fire and potential property damage.





Nkhoma emphasised the importance of allowing motorists and motorbike riders to access affordable fuel from Malawi, which is currently priced at K15.9 per litre compared to K34.6 per litre in Zambia.





He argued that this cheaper fuel provides a significant financial cushion for Zambians, who continue to face the challenges of rising living costs and load shedding.



Mr Nkhoma urged the authorities to ease restrictions and permit smooth passage for Zambians seeking relief through lower fuel prices across the border.