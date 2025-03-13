CHIPANGALI COUNCIL CHAIRPERSON REJECTS TOBACCO CONTROL BILL OF 2025



Chipangali Council Chairperson Maxson Nkhoma has rejected the proposed Tobacco Control Bill of 2025.





Mr Nkhoma has raised concerns over its potential negative impact on farmers and the economy.



The Civic Leader criticised the lack of consultations with stakeholders directly affected by the legislation, noting that 65% of tobacco farmers in Zambia, including over 40% from Eastern Province, rely heavily on the industry.





He acknowledged the health implications of tobacco but emphasised its economic significance as one of the most valuable crops in the country.



Mr Nkhoma urged lawmakers to consider balanced measures rather than jeopardising the livelihoods of farmers who depend on tobacco production.



He cautioned stakeholders against undermining the industry and called for productive engagement to address the concerns raised.





Mr Nkhoma said tobacco is one of Zambia’s top agricultural exports, accounting for approximately 20% of export earnings.



The Chipangali Council Chairperson observed that in December 2024 alone, it contributed 18% of agricultural exports despite a sharp decline in overall agricultural export revenue.





Mr Nkhoma said the industry contributes approximately 3.4% to Zambia’s GDP and circulates billions within the economy through farmers, transporters, retailers, and local entrepreneurs supplying goods and services.



He added that the industry contributes over K500 million annually in taxes, including corporate income tax and excise duties, funding essential social services.



Mr Nkhoma observed that the bill’s enactment could withdraw this revenue, disrupting an industry that supports over 190,000 people directly and half a million livelihoods indirectly, especially in rural areas.





He urged stakeholders to balance health concerns with economic realities, proposing alternative measures to regulate tobacco while preserving the livelihoods of those dependent on the industry.



Mr Nkhoma also called for broader engagement to ensure inclusive policymaking.