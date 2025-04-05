CHIPANGALI COUNCIL RECEIVES K4.7M FOR CASH FOR WORK PAYMENTS





Chipangali Town Council in Eastern Province has received 4.7 Million Kwacha to pay individuals in the district who participated in the Cash for Work programme across various areas.





Council Chairperson Maxson Nkhoma has since instructed the Council Secretary to prioritise payments on a first-come, first-served basis.



Mr Nkhoma stated that those who worked as far back as October last year and had not yet been paid would be given priority.





He expressed his gratitude to the central government for releasing the funds, which he noted would enable residents to purchase essential household items during tough economic times.





The Civic Leader reassured residents that his office was working tirelessly to ensure that all beneficiaries would receive their payments as the government continues to disburse funds.





Mr Nkhoma emphasised that transparency and fairness would remain central to the payment process.