Press Release For Media Coverage

17Th April 2022

CHIPANGALI DISTRICT ON THE VERGE OF HUNGER AS 28,000 BAGS OF FERTILIZER REMAINS UNDELIVERED TO FARMERS

Chipangali District likely to produce all time lowest maize production forecast in recent years owing to late delivery of farming inputs in the 2021/2022 farming season.

Famers in the District have suffered untold misery with regards to accessing fertilizer under the farmer input support program FISP

When you visit most maize fields , one is able to tell reduced maize production especially with farmers who entirely depended on fertilizer from the government.

The District has upto now not received 13,500 *50 bags of D-Compound and 15,200 of Urea top dressing fertilizer meant to have been delivered before onset of the rains.

As a result of the foregoing we would like to appeal to the government to immediately begin preparing relief food for our people in Chipangali District most of whom will not have sufficient food to feed their families.

It is regrettable that our hard working people of Chipangali District will now need to face the reality of depending on relief food to survive a situation which could have been avoided had the government delivered the Fertilizer on time.

Going forward I would like urge the government to deliver the remaining 28,000 bags of Fertilizer to the people of Chipangali who had already made cash deposits to the government through their co-operatives which can be used in the next farming season

As a matter of learning from the 2021/2022 farming season government should ensure that they immediately start the process of procuring fertilizer for the 2022/2023 farming early enough to avoid sending small scale farmers into extreme hunger and poverty

Issued by

Maxson Nkhoma

Council Chairperson Chipangali District