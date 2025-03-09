CHIPANGALI MP DONATES K500,000 FROM HIS GRATUITY TO WOMEN AND YOUTH IN HIS CONSTITUENCY



Andrew Lubusha wrote…



We have contributed K500,000 from our gratuity towards Women’s and Youth Day celebrations across the 8 Wards of Chipangali Constituency.





We are alive to the important roles played by our beloved women and youths in fostering development in Chipangali and the country as a whole.





We will always partner with you to ensure that we live in a better Chipangali.





Wishing our beloved women a Happy Women’s Day.



DEEDS NOT WORDS