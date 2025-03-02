CHIPANGALI MP WELCOMES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S CALL FOR DELIMITATION



MARCH 2,2025



Patriotic Front (PF) Chipangali Member of Parliament Andrew Lubusha has welcomed President Hakainde Hichilema’s call for the delimitation of some constituencies across the country.



Mr. Lubusha said the call for delimitation was a key issue that would help in developing the nation.



He said it was exciting to note that President Hichilema was aware of the challenges posed by large constituencies and the need to ensure the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) benefits more people.





He also commended the procurement of cancer equipment, saying it was a positive pronouncement that would help save lives.



“This is another welcome move that requires commendation by all well-meaning Zambians because we keep losing our beloved ones every single day due to lack of adequate cancer equipment,” he said.





Mr. Lubusha said he was particularly touched by President Hichilema’s call for all Members of Parliament to be responsible and deliver development regardless of political affiliation.





He said he was impressed to hear the President emphasize the need for ruling, opposition, and independent MPs to work together for national development.





He praised President Hichilema for promoting unification, oneness, and inclusiveness in national governance.



“I am happy that President Hichilema preaches and practices unity, which is what Zambia needs for development,” he said.





Mr. Lubusha described the President’s state of the nation address on national values as being hopeful for a better Zambia.



He urged all leaders to embrace the President’s call and work together in the interest of the people.





“Development should not be hindered by political differences because, at the end of the day, we all serve the same Zambian people,” he said.



