CHIPANGO, CHANDA PLODS UPND’S DEVELOPMENTAL AGENDA

Former Civil Service Commission vice Chairperson, Hillary Chipango and former PF Milenge Council Chairperson, Masheke Chanda have joined the ruling UPND.



The duo have cited the numerous progressive, socio-economic strides that the UPND-led government have made since assuming public office in August 2021.



Making a public declaration of his reasons for joining the party, CHIPANGO cited among others, decentralization through devolution as critical economic ventures that have set the country on a path of recovery.



Meanwhile, Mr Chanda echoed Chipango’s sentiments that the reintroduction of free education and the decentralization policy were some of the progressive strides that could not be overlooked.



AND welcoming the duo to the party, UPND SG, Batuke Imenda said he was delighted to receive the duo and urged the new members to continue mobilizing the party’s grassroots.



He said the gesture by the duo was a clear indication that Zambia’s political dispensation was on the right trajectory.

He also appealed to all Zambians to join the UPND, saying there was enough room for everyone in the ruling party.

Imenda added that it was regrettable that the 10-year rule by the PF had condemned Zambians to a life of misery and untold suffering.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM