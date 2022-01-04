The Chipata City Council has with immediate effect suspended all its revenue collecting officers following financial irregularities revealed in the 2019/2020 Auditor General’s Report.

Chipata City Mayor George Mwanza says all receipt books issued by the revenue collecting officers have been suspended with immediate effect.

Mr Mwanza has told a media briefing that the local authority will report the financial irregularities to the security agencies for investigations to be instituted so that erring officers can be brought book.

He said the local authority is currently unsettled with the level of criminal financial irregularities allegedly committed by it’s revenue collecting officers.

Mr Mwanza said the Chipata Council plans to print new receipt books with new security features.

He said the local authority will educate the members of the public on the security features to be found on the new receipt books in order to put a stop to this criminalities.

The Auditor General’s Report has revealed that irregularities in the management of public resources has continued at Chipata City Council.

Meanwhile, Eastern Province Assistant Secretary, Dr Royd Tembo and five procurement officers at the provincial administration have been suspended.

The suspension is meant to pave way for investigations in the irregular procurement of construction works for three houses in Lukusuzi National Park under the World Bank funded Zambia Integrated Forest and landscape Project -ZIFLP.

Eastern Province Minister, Peter Phiri has announced the suspension of the Assistant Secretary and Five procurement officers during a press briefing today.

Mr Phiri said the Anti Corruption Commission -ACC- has instituted investigations and details of the irregularities surrounding the procurement process of the Lukusuzi National Park houses will be made known to the public once investigations are concluded

He said in the interim, three procurement officers have been engaged from the Ministry of Health Provincial office to help with duties at the provincial administration procurement unit.